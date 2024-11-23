B-MS To Expand R&D Operations

Bristol-Myers Squibb of the USA will expand its R&D operations to helpmeet its long-term growth and performance objectives, it has announced.

The expansion will increase research staff by 2,000 people over the next five years, and to support this, B-MS will acquire a 433-acre research and office park in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, from the Mobil Technology company. B-MS' Pharmaceutical Research Institute will remain at its Princeton facility.