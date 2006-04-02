B-MS to invest $200M in Puerto Rico plant expansion

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb plans to invest around $200.0 million in expanding its manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico, with completion expected by 2009. The expansion at the Manati plant will permit packaging of sterile products and the production of biologic drugs such as Orencia (abatacept) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze