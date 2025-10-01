B-MS To License Lidakol For Cold Sores

Bristol-Myers Squibb has licensed rights to Lidak's topical 10% n-docosanol cream, Lidakol, for the treatment of cold sores. The license gives B-MS rights to manufacture and sell the drug in North America and several other markets, including Mexico, China, South and Central America, Australia and India, and parts of the Far East. Lidak retains rights to genital herpes and other topical and systemic uses, but has granted an option on these to B-MS.

Three Phase III trials of Lidakol in cold sore patients have been completed and the data are currently being analyzed, for presentation by the end of March.