B-MS' Zerit Granted EU Approval

Bristol-Myers Squibb has been granted European Union-wide approval tomarket its nucleoside analog Zerit (stavudine) for use as part of combination therapy for the first-line treatment of HIV-positive adults and children over the age of three months.

Zerit was originally approved in the EU for use in patients for whom Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine) is no longer appropriate (Marketletter June 3, 1996), and is also available in the USA.