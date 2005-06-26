Bama-Geve acquires Portugal's BioSaude

Through its Spanish subsidiary, Bama-Geve of Italy has bought Portuguese drumaker BioSaude, as the Italian company forges ahead with its European expansion, in a deal worth 8.0 million euros ($9.7 million), a company official has confirmed. Bama-Geve, which specializes in skin ulcer treatments, is owned by Bologna, Italy-based pharmaceutical group Alfa Wassermann.
According to Spanish chief executive Germano Natali, Bama-Geve wants to grow in the cardiovascula and wound and ulcer therapy markets in Europe. The BioSaude acquisition will allow the company to enter the Portuguese gastroenterology, general medicine and cardiology markets while enabling it to sell its products in Portugal. BioSaude expects to deliver sales of 7.0 million euros in 2005.
The official reiterated that Bama-Geve expects sales to increase 13% to 14.5 million euros this year, fueled by product launches and marketing initiatives. The company also has a presence in the Netherlands, Poland, the USA and China.
