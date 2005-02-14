Bama-Geve sees 2005 sales up 13% in Spain

Italian drugs company Bama-Geve expects sales to rise 13.0% in Spain this year to 14.5 million euros ($18.9 million), boosted by product launches and marketing efforts, chief executive Germano Natali has said.

The company wants to increase sales of its main cardiovascular, dermocosmetic and wound- and ulcer-healing therapeutic lines 5%-25% in 2005 and will achieve this by expanding its sales network and other diverse marketing efforts, Mr Natali stated.