Bangladesh pharma exports soar since 2001

Bangladesh exported pharmaceuticals and drug raw materials worth about 15.39 billion taka ($242.07 million) to 62 countries last year, up from 321.8 million taka to just 17 nations in 2001, say new data reported by the Bangladesh Observer. Production by the country's 233 drugmakers totaled some 41.00 billion takas, meeting 96% of local demand and selling around 42 brand overseas, it adds.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze