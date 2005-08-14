Bangladesh/Zimbabwe pharma JV planned

Investors in Zimbabwe are working in partnership with a Bangladeshi firm to construct a multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical company, which will save the African country millions in foreign currency that it spends on importing drugs, according to local reports.

In the longer term, the project, which will cost billions of dollars in its initial phases, is expected to help Zimbabwe to earn foreign currency from the export of pharmaceuticals to the Southern Africa Development Community markets and other countries. A bilateral agreement between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh has already been signed and funding mechanism are being pursued.