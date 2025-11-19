Banyu Pharma: half-year results

- Rising profits at Banyu Pharmaceuticals in the first six months of the current fiscal year were aided by securities sales and an improving financial position. Turnover in the six months was 64.6 billion yen, up around 1%. Operating profits advanced 23.4% to 11.8 billion yen, current profits were 10.5 billion yen, up 11.8%, and net profits grew 20.6% to just over billion yen. Banyu forecasts sales to reach 130 billion yen, operating profits to be 23 billion yen, current profits to hit 22 billion yen, net profits to be 10.5 billion yen and EPS of 39.8 yen.