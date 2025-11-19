Bard Buys MedChem In $101.8 Mill Deal

In a stock transactions deal worth $101.8 million, C R Bard is buying fellow US company MedChem Products. Bard will pay the equivalent of $9.25 per share for each of MedChem's 11 million shares outstanding. The stock-for-stock transaction is expected to be a tax-free reorganization that will be accounted for on a pooling of interests.
MedChem, which makes catheters and other surgical products, made profits of $805,353 on sales of $9.4 million in the first quarter of this year. Last year, it acquired the rights to Sure-Closure, a skin-stretching device, which boosted sales that had been lagging.
