Barr and Kos in settlement talks over Niaspan

US firms Barr Pharmaceutical and Kos Pharmaceuticals have said they are engaged in discussions to settle the outstanding patent litigation regarding the latter's cholesterol-lowering product Niaspan (niacin). The case is currently before the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.
The parties expect the Court to discontinue and stay all proceedings to allow them to negotiate a definitive settlement agreement. The companies will have the right to have the matter reactivated, if they do not reach a definitive agreement. Terms and status of the talks will not be disclosed by the two groups until such time as a definitive agreement is reached.
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