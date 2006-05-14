Barr challenges Nasacort patent

Barr Laboratories says that it is challenging the patents protecting Aventis Pharmaceuticals' (a US unit of the Sanofi-Aventis group) Nasacort AQ (triamcinolone) nasal spray. The company believes that it is the first to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application containing a paragraph IV certification for this rhinitis treatment.

Nasacort AQ had annual sales of approximately $346.0 million for the 12 months ended March 2006, based on IMS sales data, says Barr.