Barr Clears FDA GMP Inspection

- Barr Labs has been notified by the US Food and Drug Administration that it has passed its Good Manufacturing Practice inspections and will now be able to receive approval for over 10 pending abbreviated New Drug Applications and supplements for products not currently marketed. The company says that it will only reintroduce those products that are economically significant. Barr undertook a re-evaluation program after it had to suspend 24 products in 1993 following litigation with the FDA.