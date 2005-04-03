Barr confirms filing in USA for Yasmin

Just a week after Schering AG of Germany said that it had been notified by the regulatory authority of the approval of a generic form of its second-best-selling product, Yasmin (drospirenone and ethinyl estradiol), by an unnamed company in the USA (Marketletter March 28), Barr Laboratories confirmed that it has initiated a challenge to the patents listed by Berlex Laboratories, the US subsidiary of Schering, on this low-dose, monophasic oral contraceptive which is the first birth control pill to contain the progestin, drospirenone.

Yasmin had annual US sales of approximately $322.0 million for the 12 months ended January 2005, based on IMS sales data quoted by Barr. Schering's full-year 2004 global turnover from the drug was reported as 429.0 million euros ($552.2 million).