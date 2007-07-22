Barr confirms Xoprenex patent challenge

US generics major Barr Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its subsidiary, Barr Laboratories, has initiated a challenge of the patents listed by Sepracor in connection with its asthma drug Xopenex (evalbuterol HCl) 0.31mg/3mL, 0.63mg/3mL and 1.25mg/3mL.

Barr filed its Abbreviated New Drug Application containing a Paragraph IV certification for a generic Xopenex product with the Food and Drug Administration in March, and received notification of the application's acceptance for filing in Ma. Following receipt of the notice from the FDA, Barr notified Sepracor, the NDA and patent owner.

On July 13, Sepracor announced it had filed suit in the US District Court of Delaware to prevent Barr from proceeding with the commercialization of its product. This action formally initiates the patent challenge process under the Hatch-Waxman Act.