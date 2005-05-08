Barr gets FDA approval for generic Niaspan

Barr Pharmaceuticals says that its subsidiary, Barr Laboratories, has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its generic formulation of fellow USA-based Kos Pharmaceutical's cholesterol-lowerer Niaspan (niacin) 500mg, 750mg and 1,000mg extended-release tablets.

The final approval follows the expiration of Kos' 30-month stay under the Hatch-Waxman Act and the resolution of litigation between Barr and Kos regarding the Niaspan products (Marketletters passim).

A settlement and license agreement, entered April 13, allows Barr to launch generic versions of Niaspan and Advicor (niacin plus lovastatin, extended-release), as well as future dosage forms, strengths or modified versions of the products, under terms of an exclusive license starting September 20, 2013, around four years earlier than the last-to-expire Kos patent.