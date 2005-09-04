Barr gets final US appro for generic Allegra

US generics firm Barr Laboratories has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its generic version of Sanofi-Aventis' Allegra (fexofenadine HCl) tablets, 30mg, 60mg and 180mg. The company says it believes it is the first applicant to file an Abbreviated New Drug Application containing a paragraph IV patent challenge related to the Allegra tablet and, as a result, will be entitled to 180 days of marketing exclusivity on the products.

Allegra is indicated for the relief of symptoms associated with seasonal allergic rhinitis and for the treatment of uncomplicated skin manifestations of chronic idiopathic urticaria in adults and children six years of age and older. Annual sales of the product are approximately $1.4 billion, based on IMS data for the 12 months ended June 2005.