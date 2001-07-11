Barr Labs increases earnings estimate

Barr Laboratories has raised its fiscal fourth-quarter earningsforecast, ended June 30, saying sluggish sales of breast cancer drug tamoxifen, the generic form of AstraZeneca's Nolvadex, were offset by increased revenues from other products.

Earnings per share are expected to be within the range of $0.49-$0.51 for the quarter, compared with analysts' consensus estimates from Thomson Financial/First Call of $0.43. Barr will announce its fourth-quarter fiscal 2001 financial results on August 7.