Barr Mounts Challenge To US Patents For Prozac

Barr Laboratories has said it plans to challenge Eli Lilly's patent position on Prozac (fluoxetine), in a bid to launch a generic of the antidepressant onto the US market. Prozac made sales of over $2 billion in 1995, a rise of more than 20% over the previous year.

Barr filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application for a generic 20mg fluoxetine hydrochloride capsule with the US Food and Drug Administration in December 1995, and this application was accepted by the agency in February. Lilly has already filed a patent infringement suit against Barr which will bring the case into the federal courts, after hearing that the FDA had accepted the ANDA.

Barr acknowledges that the legal battle could take several years to reach a verdict. Prozac is covered by two patents in the USA, a composition of matter patent extending to 2001, and a use patent extending to 2003. The Canadian patent expired this year. A Lilly spokesman noted that even though the court verdict might come after the patent expiry, Barr may attempt to engender a legal position which will allow it to claim back-damages from Lilly.