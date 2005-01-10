Barr's Duramed acquires exclusive rights to Nordette

US drugmakers Barr Pharmaceuticals and King Pharmaceuticals say that they have completed an agreement under which Barr's subsidiary, Duramed Pharmaceuticals, has acquired from King the exclusive rights in the USA for Nordette (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) tablets.

Under the terms of the deal, King will assign to Duramed the regulatory approval for the product in the USA. The acquisition price for the product is approximately $12 million.