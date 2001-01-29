Barr's generic Luvox approved

US generics maker Barr Laboratories has received approval from the USFood and Drug Administration for fluvoxamine maleate 25mg, 50mg and 100mg tablets, the generic equivalent of Solvay's Luvox brand. Luvox is indicated for the treatment of patients with obsessive compulsive disorder and has current annual sales of nearly $200 million, according to Barr, which says it will begin shipping the product immediately.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze