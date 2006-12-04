Barr's Pliva unit approval for generic pravastatin

Barr Pharmaceuticals says that its recently-acquired Croatian subsidiary Pliva (Marketletters passim) has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application to manufacture and market pravastatin tablets 10mg, 20mg, and 40mg, the generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb's Pravachol. The company plans to launch its product immediately. Pliva has also received tentative approval for its pravastatin 80mg and plans to introduce this strength following the expiration of a competitor's 180-day generic drug exclusivity period and subsequent final approval.
Pravastatin is indicated for the primary prevention of coronary events in hypercholesterolemic patients without clinically-evident coronary heart disease, and secondary prevention of cardiovascular events in patients with clinically evident coronary heart disease. The 10mg, 20mg and 40mg tablets compete in a market that had total US sales of around $1.2 billion, based on IMS data for the 12-month period ending September.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze