Barr sues FDA over generic Allegra

Barr Laboratories of the USA says it has filed a suit against the US Food and Drug Administration in the District Court of Columbia, challenging the agency's policy of awarding generic exclusivity on a patent-by-patent basis.

The move follows Barr's application in September 2001 to market a generic version of Aventis' allergy medication Allegra-D (fexofenadine plus pseudoephedrine), which was succeeded by Aventis' (now Sanofi-Aventis; Marketletters passim) additional patent filing in 2002.