Barrier gains US/Canadian rights to Solage topical solution

US firm Barrier Therapeutics has announced the acquisition of the US and Canadian rights to Solage (mequinol 2%, tretinoin 0.01%) Topical Solution from Moreland Enterprises.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Barrier made an initial cash payment of $3.0 million and will make further payments totaling up to $2.0 million, depending upon future sales of the product. Under the agreement, Barrier is being assigned all US and Canadian marketing authorizations, patents and trade marks for the product and is purchasing all existing inventory. The patent rights include US and Canadian patents covering Solage's pharmaceutical composition and methods of use until 2010.