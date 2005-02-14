Barrier gains US/Canadian rights to Solage topical solution

US firm Barrier Therapeutics has announced the acquisition of the US and Canadian rights to Solage (mequinol 2%, tretinoin 0.01%) Topical Solution from Moreland Enterprises.
Under the terms of the acquisition, Barrier made an initial cash payment of $3.0 million and will make further payments totaling up to $2.0 million, depending upon future sales of the product. Under the agreement, Barrier is being assigned all US and Canadian marketing authorizations, patents and trade marks for the product and is purchasing all existing inventory. The patent rights include US and Canadian patents covering Solage's pharmaceutical composition and methods of use until 2010.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze