Barrier's Hyphanox misses Ph III endpoint

USA-based dermatology drugmaker Barrier Therapeutics says that its oral antifungal product candidate Hyphanox (itraconazole) failed to reach the primary endpoint of therapeutic cure in a Phase III non-inferiority trial for the treatment of vaginal candidiasis.

While the agent's clinical efficacy was not inferior to that of fluconazole, the mycological assessment did not meet the non-inferiority criteria. However, the company said it will continue developing Hyphanox for the chronic treatment of onychomycosis, stressing that the active ingredient is currently approved in the USA.