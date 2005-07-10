Barrier's Hyphanox misses Ph III endpoint

USA-based dermatology drugmaker Barrier Therapeutics says that its oral antifungal product candidate Hyphanox (itraconazole) failed to reach the primary endpoint of therapeutic cure in a Phase III non-inferiority trial for the treatment of vaginal candidiasis.
While the agent's clinical efficacy was not inferior to that of fluconazole, the mycological assessment did not meet the non-inferiority criteria. However, the company said it will continue developing Hyphanox for the chronic treatment of onychomycosis, stressing that the active ingredient is currently approved in the USA.
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