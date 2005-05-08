Wednesday 19 November 2025

Barrier Therapeutics launches new US sales force

8 May 2005

Barrier Therapeutics, a US pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing products in the field of dermatology, has announced plans for the creation of its US sales organization. The firm has also signed an agreement with Ventiv Health, a provider of sales, marketing and compliance solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Over the next three months Barrier plans to build a field sales organization in the USA that will include six Barrier regional managers and approximately 60 representatives, comprised of up to 20 who will be Barrier employees and at least 40 who will be Ventiv staff. The firm plans to expand the sales organization to a full complement of 60 representatives upon approval by the US Food and Drug Administration of Zimycan (a miconazole-based ointment) for the treatment of Candida-associated diaper dermatitis.

