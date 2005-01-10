Barrier to file Sebazole NDA by mid-2005

Barrier Therapeutics of the USA is planing to file a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for Sebazole as a treatment for seborrheic dermatitis by mid-2005, following positive results from a confirmatory Phase III clinical trial which further demonstrated the agent's efficacy.
Sebazole is a topical formulation consisting of 2.0% ketoconazole, an antifungal agent, formulated in a waterless gel for once-daily application. Data from the double blind, vehicle-controlled confirmatory study, which evaluated the agent versus the waterless gel alone in 459 subjects, indicate that 25.8% (59 / 229) of patients treated with Sebazole reached the primary endpoint, as compared to 13.9% (32 / 230) of the vehicle treated patients (p=0.001).
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