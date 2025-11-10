BASF 1st QtrProfits Surge

German chemical/pharmaceuticals major BASF saw pretax profits for the first quarter of 1995 leap 152.1% to 880 million Deutschemarks ($613.3 million) on sales up 13.7% at 12.81 billion marks ($8.93 billion).
The company says the sales growth was largely from volume, as price increases were virtually wiped out by the fall in the value of the US dollar against the mark. The earning figure is said to include a proportionate share of the costs of the necessary integration measures following the acquisition of the Boots pharmaceutical business (Marketletters passim).
BASF's Consumer Products unit, which includes all the existing BASF pharmaceutical business, most of which is based on Knoll, produced sales of 2.2 billion marks ($1.53 billion). This will now be strengthened with the purchase of Boots and generics joint ventures with IVAX.
