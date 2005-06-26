BASF and SEPPIC join forces on tablet coating

BASF, the world's largest chemical company, and SEPPIC, an offshoot of the Aire Liquide Healthcare Corp, have embarked on a strategic cooperation to jointly develop and market coating systems for film coating of tablets in the drug industry. Financial details were not disclosed.
The firms have stated that, through this collaboration, a new range of colored Sepifilm coating systems will emerge using the BASF's instant-release Kollicoat polymers, tailored to individual customers' needs.
