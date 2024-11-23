BASF Group Sales And Earnings Rise For 1996

Chemicals and pharmaceuticals group BASF says sales for 1996 totaled48.78 billion Deutschemarks ($28.95 billion), up 5.5%, and pretax earnings were 4.41 billion marks, a rise of 6.9%, with net income up 12.9% at 2.79 billion marks. BASF AG reported sales down 2.2% at 20.61 billion marks and pretax earnings 3.7% lower at 2.22 billion marks. BASF AG turnover was down 10.3% in Germany but exports rose 1.9%.
