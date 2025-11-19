BASF NET JUMPS 40%

BASF reported net profits of 858 million Deutschemarks ($503.6 million) for 1993, a surprise leap of 40% on the previous year. Sales for the year fell 3.3% to 40.6 billion marks, and pretax profits were down 15% at 1.06 billion marks.
Further details of the company's results will be announced March 17, and meantime analysts are suggesting that the unexpectedly large rise in net earnings may be the result of extraordinary items which will be explained later. BASF said only that the fourth quarter of the year had been especially good for the company.
