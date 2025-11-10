Monday 10 November 2025

BASF Pharma Sales Slip In 1994 Hit By Currencies

16 April 1995

The devaluation of important currencies such as the US dollar and the Italian lire were behind a 1% decline in sales in 1994 at BASF Pharma to 1.97 billion Deutschemarks ($1.4 billion). These negative effects on the business were partially offset by good results in other countries, according to Thorlef Spickschen, head of the Pharma operating division at BASF and chairman of the board of executive directors of the pharmaceutical subsidiary Knoll AG.

In terms of sales in 1994, the largest foreign affiliates were Knoll in the USA with sales of around 371 million marks, the three pharmaceutical companies in Italy together achieving sales of 267 million marks, EBEWE in Austria with sales of around 124 million marks and Knoll AG in Switzerland with sales of 116 million marks. Speaking at a press conference about BASF's pharmaceutical strategy (see page 3), Dr Spickschen added that Knoll achieved sales in Brazil of 97 million marks last year, making it the fastest growing of all affiliates outside Germany.

The Knoll group achieved 1994 sales of 1.05 billion marks, up 2.1% on the previous year, but with a slower rate of growth. This was attributed to the effects of parallel imports and legislation such as reimbursement restrictions.

