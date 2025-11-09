BASF Purchase Of Boots Concluded

As indicated at its annual financial meeting last month (Marketletter April 3), Germany's BASF has concluded its acquisition of UK-based Boots Pharmaceutical for a consideration of L840 million ($1.32 billion).

Boots' activities will be merged with those of BASF country-by-country and function-by-function under the name Knoll, which is BASF's pharmaceutical business. The purchase also included a 40% stake in Boots India and a 56% share of Boots Pakistan. The Boots operations being taken over by BASF had sales for the year ended March 31, 1994, of $430 million and contributed operating profits (before exceptional items) of L79 million. Net assets are worth around L230 million.

The antiarthritics (and now over-the-counter analgesic) ibuprofen, first launched in 1969, and flurbiprofen, first launched in 1977, are Boots' lead products. Its best R&D hope, the vasodilator Manoplax (flosequinan), was dropped in 1991.