BASF Purchase Of Boots Concluded

As indicated at its annual financial meeting last month (Marketletter April 3), Germany's BASF has concluded its acquisition of UK-based Boots Pharmaceutical for a consideration of L840 million ($1.32 billion).
Boots' activities will be merged with those of BASF country-by-country and function-by-function under the name Knoll, which is BASF's pharmaceutical business. The purchase also included a 40% stake in Boots India and a 56% share of Boots Pakistan. The Boots operations being taken over by BASF had sales for the year ended March 31, 1994, of $430 million and contributed operating profits (before exceptional items) of L79 million. Net assets are worth around L230 million.
The antiarthritics (and now over-the-counter analgesic) ibuprofen, first launched in 1969, and flurbiprofen, first launched in 1977, are Boots' lead products. Its best R&D hope, the vasodilator Manoplax (flosequinan), was dropped in 1991.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze