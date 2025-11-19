BASF Ready To Go For Ivax?

Sources close to the German chemical firm BASF are suggesting that the group is ready to make a bid for the US generics group Ivax, which had sales last year of $1.1 billion. BASF spokespersons have declined to comment on the issue.

BASF and Ivax both announced plans for cooperation a year ago and since then there has been speculation that the German company wanted more than a minority stake in Ivax. German analysts appear to be in agreement that if BASF wants to acquire the whole company it will have to pay at least $2 billion with Ivax shares at around $31, and capitalization on the stock market of around $3.6 billion.

Some analysts believe that German competitor company Bayer might also be interested in Ivax, but BASF has the proximity through the joint venture Knoll Norton, set up earlier this year and into which BASF has brought all its generic activities (Marketletters passim). BASF also acquired the UK pharmaceuticals business of Boots in the UK this year (Marketletters passim).