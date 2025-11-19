BASF Ready To Go For Ivax?

Sources close to the German chemical firm BASF are suggesting that the group is ready to make a bid for the US generics group Ivax, which had sales last year of $1.1 billion. BASF spokespersons have declined to comment on the issue.
BASF and Ivax both announced plans for cooperation a year ago and since then there has been speculation that the German company wanted more than a minority stake in Ivax. German analysts appear to be in agreement that if BASF wants to acquire the whole company it will have to pay at least $2 billion with Ivax shares at around $31, and capitalization on the stock market of around $3.6 billion.
Some analysts believe that German competitor company Bayer might also be interested in Ivax, but BASF has the proximity through the joint venture Knoll Norton, set up earlier this year and into which BASF has brought all its generic activities (Marketletters passim). BASF also acquired the UK pharmaceuticals business of Boots in the UK this year (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze