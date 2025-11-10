BASF Says Jobs To Go At Former Boots Site

Knoll Pharmaceuticals, part of the German BASF group, has announced that there are to be around 250 job losses at sites in the UK, at Nottingham and Cramlington which were formerly Boots Pharmaceuticals units.

The firm has said that it will close the pharmaceutical pilot plant at Beeston in Nottingham by March 1996, and that this will affect around 35 staff, some of whom will be redeployed. Details of the remaining 215 job losses will be announced by the end of October.

BASF Pharma says that although its full strategic review is still to be completed, a new company structure for Knoll in the UK is now becoming clear.