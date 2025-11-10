BASF Says Jobs To Go At Former Boots Site

Knoll Pharmaceuticals, part of the German BASF group, has announced that there are to be around 250 job losses at sites in the UK, at Nottingham and Cramlington which were formerly Boots Pharmaceuticals units.
The firm has said that it will close the pharmaceutical pilot plant at Beeston in Nottingham by March 1996, and that this will affect around 35 staff, some of whom will be redeployed. Details of the remaining 215 job losses will be announced by the end of October.
BASF Pharma says that although its full strategic review is still to be completed, a new company structure for Knoll in the UK is now becoming clear.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze