BASF Sets Up Generic Company

- BASF has announced that it has made all the necessary preparations for entering the German generics market in the first quarter of 1995. In order to achieve this, an independent distribution and marketing company is to be set up shortly, called BASF Generics GmbH, which will be a 100% subsidiary of BASF subsidiary Knoll AG. The new firm will employ between 60 and 100 people, and Berthold Hotten has been named as its designated executive director.