BASF: SriLanka joint venture

- German chemical and pharmaceutical group BASF has set up a joint venture in Sri Lanka to produce pharmaceutical raw materials, vitamins for human and animal nutrition and other product groups. Production has already commenced after an initial investment of $2 million. The investment is expected to be doubled every five years. Also, BASF has established a new company, BASF Health and Nutrition, in Denmark to strengthen its position in the health and nutrition products market. BHN will focus exclusively on customers in the pharmaceutical and foodstuffs industries.