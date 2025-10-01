BASF: SriLanka joint venture

- German chemical and pharmaceutical group BASF has set up a joint venture in Sri Lanka to produce pharmaceutical raw materials, vitamins for human and animal nutrition and other product groups. Production has already commenced after an initial investment of $2 million. The investment is expected to be doubled every five years. Also, BASF has established a new company, BASF Health and Nutrition, in Denmark to strengthen its position in the health and nutrition products market. BHN will focus exclusively on customers in the pharmaceutical and foodstuffs industries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze