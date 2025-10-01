BASF Strong In 1995 As Shapes Up For The Future

Pretax profits at BASF of Germany almost doubled in 1995 to 4.1 billion Deutschemarks ($2.8 billion), up 95.5%. Net profits advanced 92.4% to 2.1 billion marks, and group sales were up 5.9% to 43.7 billion marks, the highest level in the group's history. Of this total, 12 billion marks were sales generated in Germany. It was noted that the low rate of the US dollar versus the German mark led, after conversion, to sales losses of over 1.3 billion marks.

All of the group's operations made a positive contribution in 1995, including the fiber products and fertilizers divisions, which have been turned around and are in the black, according to the group.

Strengthening Health And Nutrition The health and nutrition business achieved a sales increase of 10%. BASF said that the acquisition of the pharmaceutical operations of Boots of the UK contributed eight percentage points. It was noted that integration of units had taken place quicker than had been expected. The group has also acquired a majority interest in the Japanese drug company Hokuriku Seiyaku (Marketletter March 25).