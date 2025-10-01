BASF To Acquire Stake In Hokuriku

Schering AG Forecasts 9% Sales Growth In 1996 Sales growth of 9% to around 5 billion Deutschemarks ($3.39 billion) and an even stronger profits increase is forecast for Schering AG by its chief financial officer Klaus Pohle. Higher sales will come largely from the introduction of the multiple sclerosis treatment Betaferon (interferon beta) in all major European markets. 1996 world Betaseron turnover is forecast at around 600 million marks.
For 1995, Schering group sales rose by 8% in local currencies, but in Deutschemark terms declined 1% to 4.65 billion marks. 85% of group turnover was achieved in foreign markets, and in Germany sales fell 3% to 677 million marks. Operating profit for 1995 was up 2% at 500 million marks (see also page 4).
Speaking at the company's annual press meeting in Berlin, chairman Giuseppe Vita told journalists that Schering would be going it alone, not looking for a merger. Cost-cutting through savings potential is today one of the main reasons for company mergers, he said, adding that this only works if the business areas of the merging companies are similar, and stressed: "this strategy, however, would not materialize in the case of Schering....We must, and we want to go our own individual way."
