BASF to acquire Swiss fine chem firm Orgamol

German chemical giant BASF plans to expand its pharmaceutical solutions business by acquiring the Swiss fine chemicals company Orgamol SA. Agreement for the sale has already been reached with the private owners of the firm, who hold around 75% of its shares, but approval for the transaction is still required from Orgamol's Swiss employees, who control the remainder, and from the regulatory authorities. Financial terms are not disclosed.

The acquisition of Orgamol will put BASF among the top 10 global providers of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing solutions, says BASF, whose head of fine chemicals division, Martin Laudenbach, noted: "this is a strategic step on the way to expanding our fine chemicals business further and achieving sales of 3.0 billion euros ($3.63 billion) and an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization margin before special terms of 20%."