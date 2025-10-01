BASF To Introduce 4 New Drugs In 1996-7

BASF plans to launch four new products in the USA during 1996 and 1997, as part of its bid to double pharmaceutical sales by the year 2001. The pharmaceutical business had sales of around $500 million in 1995, according to Dieter Stein, chairman of BASF Corp, the US subsidiary.
The new drugs are Marvik (trandolapril) and Tarka (trandolapril plus verapamil) for hypertension, Meridia (sibutramine) for treating obesity, and the pain reliever vicoprofen. Further growth will be driven by forthcoming approvals of trandolapril for the treatment of myocardial infarction patients with left ventricular dysfunction.
In total, BASF Pharma is working on 27 international development projects, including 15 New Chemical Entities. Five products are already at the regulatory stage and 12 are in the latter stages of clinical development, according to Erich Schlick, who heads up the R&D division at BASF's Knoll AG.
