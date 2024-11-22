BASF TO PRODUCE IN SIBERIA

The German chemical and pharmaceutical company BASF is making plans to start pharmaceutical production in Siberia. The plans focus in particular on the group's calcium antagonist drug verapamil.

Production will be carried out in cooperation with the Irbit and Tyumen plants in Siberia and the Russian Ministry of Health. A framework agreement has been signed in Moscow by the chairman, Hans Uwe Schenk, of Knoll, BASF's pharmaceutical subsidiary.