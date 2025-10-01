BASF Unit Holds 5.17% Stake In Ivax

German chemicals and drugmaker BASF's US unit BASFIN Corp has now acquired a 5.17% stake in US company Ivax Corp, for which it has paid $158.3 million, according to a Reuters report.

BASF said it first bought shares in Ivax in connection with the formation in March 1995 of Knoll Morton GmbH, a joint venture between an Ivax subsidiary and BASF's Knoll affiliate. Reuters says that BASF's filing statement noted that it bought the shares because they are an "attractive investment." Ivax recently unveiled a $13 million restructuring program (Marketletter October 7).

In a separate move, Knoll is buying the French generics business of Gehe - GNR-pharma (see page 2), a company which had been mooted as a likely partner for a Europe-wide generics company in corporatio with Ivax.