Basilea to raise funds through share offer

Swiss drug developer Basilea Pharmaceutica says that it intends to issue approximately 1.5 million new shares in order to raise funds to finance the sale of three new key drugs. These products include the antibiotic ceftobiprole, which it will co-promote with Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Cilag GmbH, and the topical vitamin A derivative alitretinoin, both of which have demonstrated promising results in Phase III trials.

Basilea said that it would initially be offering 1,150,000 new shares on the Swiss SWX Stock Exchange, with an option to increase this to 1,495,000. Any units not taken up through the exercise of rights held by existing stockholders will be made available in a subsequent share offering. The firm added that investment banks Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and UBS would act as joint-global coordinators for the issuance, with Piper Jaffay acting as co-manager.