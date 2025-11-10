Batimastat Enters Phase III Testing

British Biotech's metalloproteinase inhibitor batimastat has now entered Phase III testing for malignant ascites, reports the company. Meantime, a follow-up drug which can be given orally, BB-2516, has begun Phase I clinical trials in the UK.

If the trials are successful, British Biotech expects to file for approval of batimastat in Europe by the end of the first quarter of 1996. Two pivotal Phase III trials will be carried out, one in the UK in 150 patients which will compare batimastat treatment plus drainage with drainage treatment alone, and one in continental Europe (also involving 150 patients) which will compare batimastat therapy with a wider range of alternative treatments, including intraperitoneal chemotherapy.

The Phase I trial of BB-2516 will enroll 12 patients, and will test the absorption and tolerability of the drug.