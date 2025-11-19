Batimastat Trials To Restart In Cancer

British Biotech plc has received approval from the Medicines Control Agency in the UK to restart trials of batimastat, its injectable metalloproteinase inhibitor for the treatment of certain cancers. Trials of the drug were suspended earlier this year after toxicities, thought to have been caused by a change in the production of the drug, were observed in patients who received it.

The approval covers the manufacture of the drug and clinical trial protocols in patients with malignant ascites and malignant pleural effusion. These protocols, which have also been agreed by clinical investigators, will now be submitted in the normal way to hospital ethics committees for approval. Pending these approvals, the trials are expected to begin this summer.

Encouraging data from trials of batimastat in these two indications has already been released by the company (Marketletters passim), which now believes that the batimastat program is back on track.