Battle for control of Czech Rep's Zentiva

A struggle has started for the control of the Czech drugmaker Zentiva, currently in the hands of France's Sanofi-Aventis. The Netherlands financial group PPF is seeking to acquire the company and has offered 950 koruna per share which values the enterprise at 1.4 billion euros ($2.17 billion). This opening offer is understood to have been rejected. Sanofi-Aventis is closely linked with the present management and has two nominees on the board, as well as holding a 24.9% stake. However, PPF has now purchased 19.1% of the equity via the Italian Generali group and is sitting in second position behind the European drugmaker. Zentiva has recruited Merrill Lynch as advisers and has sent a letter to shareholders urging non-acceptance of the offer. PPF still has to make a formal bid for Zentiva and will require the approval of the Czech authorities before doing so. Zentiva is having problems domestically because of government health care economies, and profits and sales growth have slowed recently.