Bausch & Lomb Lawsuit Problems

- A US federal judge has ruled that about three million users of Bausch & Lomb's disposable contact lenses can join a class-action suit against the company, potentially exposing it to hundreds of millions of dollars in liabilities. The suit arose from an initial allegation that customers pay 80% more for its premium lines than its regular line, even though they are the same lenses. The company conceded that the lenses are the same but disagrees with the class-certification order.