Bausch & Lomb licenses anti-angiogenesis drugs from PTC

Eye care giant Bausch & Lomb has licensed several anti-angiogenesis compounds as ophthalmology product candidates from PTC Therapeutics, a fellow US, privately-held biopharmaceutical company; financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.
PTC says that it has identified a number of promising small-molecule compounds that block the abnormal growth of blood vessels and, according to Praveen Tyle, Bausch & Lomb's chief scientific officer, "the goal of our collaboration is to apply our research expertise to develop these compounds as unique therapies for diseases of ocular neovascularization including macular degeneration."
