Bavarian gets US patent on MVA

Denmark's Bavarian Nordic A/S says that the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent to the company which further strengthens its intellectual property position on MVA (Modified vaccinia ankara virus variant).

The new patent, no 6,913,752, grants claims that are directed to an MVA-based vaccinia virus having specific improved properties, such as that it does not replicate in human cells, compared to other MVA strains which may do so. This new patent, as well as the USPTO patent received by the company on MVA-BN in 2004, are based on the same patent priority from an application filed in Denmark in 2000.